BITS Pilani has collaborated with Axis Bank to establish the Axis Bank–BITS Industry Research, Technology & Innovation Park at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus. BITS Pilani partners with Axis Bank to establish ₹100 crore research, technology and innovation park in Hyderabad

According to a press statement from BITS Pilani, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) grant of ₹100 crore has been committed for the project, and the initiative is expected to provide a major boost to India’s innovation, research, and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

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The proposed research park is planned to be developed as a dedicated platform for industry-academia collaboration, with a special focus on life sciences, biopharma, healthcare, medical devices, and deep-tech innovation. Through the initiative, advanced research activities are expected to be supported, and innovative ideas are intended to be transformed into practical, commercially viable solutions.

It has been announced that the research park will span nearly 120,000 square feet and will be equipped with laboratories, incubation centres, and shared research facilities. Support is expected to be provided to startups, MSMEs, researchers, and innovators through structured partnerships and collaborative projects. Technology transfer, intellectual property management, and access to academic expertise are also planned to be facilitated under the project, read the press statement.

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The park's location in Hyderabad is significant due to its proximity to Genome Valley, one of India’s leading life sciences hubs. Through this collaboration, national goals related to affordable healthcare, translational research, and technological self-reliance are expected to be strengthened. The initiative has also been aligned with the objectives of the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programmes.

What Will Be Done Through This Project? Advanced research activities will be supported.

Startup incubation facilities will be made available.

Technology transfer and IP management will be facilitated.

Industry partnerships and collaborative projects will be promoted.

Opportunities for students and researchers will be expanded.

Under the agreement, governance and research activities will be guided by BITS Pilani, while infrastructure development will be supported by Axis Bank. The partnership has been described as an important step toward bridging the gap between research institutions and industry. During the MoU signing ceremony in Mumbai, leaders from both organisations highlighted a shared commitment to innovation, talent development, and impactful research.

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The establishment of the research park is expected to create new opportunities for researchers, students, startups, and industry partners, while contributing to the development of cost-effective healthcare solutions and advanced technologies for the benefit of society.