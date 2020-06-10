e-paper
NIRF India Rankings 2020 to be announced tomorrow: HRD Minister

Sharing this information, along with a video on his official Twitter account, Pokhriyal wrote, “Announcing NIRF Rankings 2020 tomorrow at 12 noon.”

education Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:46 IST
hindustanttimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokriyal on Wednesday announced that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2020 for Indian varsities and institutions will be released at 12 noon on Thursday, June 11.

Sharing this information, along with a video on his official Twitter account, Pokhriyal wrote, “Announcing NIRF Rankings 2020 tomorrow at 12 noon.”  

The parameters on the basis of which universities and institutions have been ranked by the NIRF are: Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception.

Last year NIRF had announced the India Rankings in the first week of April in which IIT Madras had topped the list of higher education institutes. IISc Bengaluru had come second and IIT Delhi was third in this list.

Among management institutes in the county, IIM Bangalore topped, IIM Ahmedabad came second and IIM Calcutta stood at the third place.

The release of NIRF India Rankings 2020 had to postponed due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country.

