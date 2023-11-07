NTA SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam scheduled for Nov 30 postponed, new date here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that SWAYAM July 2023 semester examination scheduled for November 30 has been postponed and will now be conducted on December 4. This has been done considering the upcoming assembly elections, it said.

“it has been decided that SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam scheduled for 30 November 2023 is to be shifted to 04 December 2023 due to Assembly Elections in few States of India. Exam scheduled for 1 and 2 December 2023 will remain the same,” the notice reads.

NTA has asked candidates to visit websites swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in for future updates.

For any queries or clarifications, they can call the NTA Help Desk at 01-4075 9000 or send email at swayam@nta.ac.in.

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) is an initiative of the central government, launched to achieve the three cardinal principles of the education policy: access, equity and quality.

Aimed to bridge the digital divide among students, the course offers online certification programmes on a variety of subjects.

National Testing Agency holds exams at the end of each semester on computer based mode or in hybrid mode (CBT mode and paper pen mode).

