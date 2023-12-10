NTA to conduct Fit India Quiz 2023 prelims on Dec 21, 22; admit cards out

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the prelims round of the Fit India Quiz 2023 in six batches on December 21 (batches 1, 2, 3) and December 22 (batches 4, 5, 6). Admit cards for the preliminary round have been released on the website fitindia.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download it using mobile number and date of birth.

NTA to conduct Fit India Quiz 2023 prelims on Dec 21, 22 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quiz will be delivered on Android mobile phones and candidates are not required to visit any exam centre to appear in the quiz.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Webinars to explain the process of appearing in the online Quiz have been organised on 12h December and 13th December 2023 from 03.00 PM to 04.15 PM. for the benefit of schools and candidates. Schools and candidates can join the webinar at the link provided in the Admit Cards and get clarification,” NTA said.

It added that mock tests for the quiz will be organised from December 15 to 17 for familiarising candidates with the process of appearing in the online quiz.

"Candidates are required to download the Mobile App from the link given in the Admit Card and appear in the Mock Test from 15th December to 17th December 2023. Mock test window will be available from 09.00 AM to 06.00 PM on the specific date. Candidates must appear in the Mock Test without fail so that they are able to appear in the actual Quiz without any technical difficulties. Schools are requested to impress upon the candidates to appear in the Mock Test without fail and ensure that they do so, to ensure success of the programme," NTA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All important details such as date, session, log in time, user ID, password, the name of the website from where the mobile app has to be downloaded, webinar link, technical help desk telephone numbers etc., are provided in the admit card, it added.