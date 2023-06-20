NVS 2024 Class VI registration process begins at navodaya.gov.in, get link here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has commenced the NVS Class 6 registration for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates can apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 10, 2023.

NVS 2024 Class VI registration process begins at navodaya.gov.in

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2024-25 will be held in two phases on November 4 and on January 20. The result of the JNV Selection Test 2024 is expected to be announced by March/April, 2024.

Direct link to apply

NVS Class 6 registration process for 2024-25: How to apply

Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the ‘NVS class VI registration’ link.

Next, click on the “Click here for Class VI Registration 2024”

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and keep the printout of it for further use.

For more details visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.

