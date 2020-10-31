e-paper
Home / Education / OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from 2021-22

OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from 2021-22

According to Defence Secretary, 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) from the academic session of 2021-22.

Oct 31, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Friday announced introduction of Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22.

According to Defence Secretary, 27 per cent seats in Sainik schools will be reserved for other backward classes (OBCs) from the academic session of 2021-22.

“OBC reservation to be introduced in Sainik Schools from the year 2021-22,” Kumar tweeted and posted images of an October 13 circular that was sent to principals of all Sainik schools across the country.

According to the circular, the Sainik Schools Society, which works under the Ministry of Defence, manages 33 such residential schools in the country.

“67 per cent of the seats in a Sainik school are reserved for candidates from the state or the Union Territory in which the school is located and the remaining 33 per cent is reserved for those who come from outside that state or UT. These two lists will be termed List A and List B,” the circular said.

The circular said within each list, 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent seats are for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent seats are for Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer OBC-NCL.

