OIEG, University of Kent collaborate with an aim to transform lives and unlock opportunities for students

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has joined hands with the University of Kent to boost the latter’s international recruitment goals, as well as establish the University of Kent International College (UK IC).

OIEG partners with University of Kent to unlock opportunities for students(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A press release issued by the OIEG stated that the partnership would enable recruitment to a larger and varied pool of international students supporting the University of Kent 2025 Strategy.

The release further stated that the students applying at the UK IC can choose one of two undergraduate pathways or one postgraduate pathway, which would lead to a wide choice of degrees at the University of Kent.

Furthermore, Indian students can study internationally focused courses at the ‘Triple Crown’ accredited Business School, the release added.

Lil Bremermann-Richard, CEO of OIEG, while welcoming the partnership with the University of Kent said that the services of OIEG can build upon and enhance the University’s reputation and international success.

Lil Said, “Our approach is focused on student outcomes, and we go above and beyond supporting students throughout their studies with us and ensuring that the transition to university is seamless. With our international expertise and the University’s world-class education offering, we can together transform lives and unlock opportunities.”

