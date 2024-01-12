Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 registration ends today; apply on MyGov portal

Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will end today, January 12. Students, teachers and parents can register for the event through the link given on mygov.in. So far, 181 lakh plus students, 13.52 lakh plus teachers and 4.74 lakh plus parents have registered for PPC 2024, as per the numbers displayed on the website. Registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 ends today (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Students can submit their questions to the Prime Minister on the MyGov portal within the limit of 500 characters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pariksha Pe Charcha is held every year ahead of the board examination season in the country, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with school students, answers their questions, andshares tips on exams and career development, among others.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," PM Modi said recently.

Read: 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' aims to transform stress into success: PM Modi

The competition is open to students of classes 6 to 12.

Through the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 contest, candidates can win an interaction opportunity with the Prime Minister and other prizes.

Read: 10 million register for PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event on January 29

The seventh Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 29 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants are expected to attend the programme physically.