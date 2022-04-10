Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) invites applications for JRF, details here

The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has applications for the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) to pursue research in the science domains of Solar Physics, Space and Atmospheric Sciences, and Planetary Sciences. The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of application form is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PRL at www.prl.res.in.

The Interviews at PRL, Ahmedabad will be held from April 27 to 29.

“JRFs at PRL will be encouraged to register for a Ph.D. degree at an Institute/University with which PRL has an MoU. PRL's research fellows will adhere to the norms of the registering Institute/University as agreed upon in the MoU”, reads the official website.

The JRFs will begin work at PRL in July 2022. (subject to COVID-19 local conditions).

PRL age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as on July 1 2022.

PRL Fellowship: Junior Research Fellows (JRF) are paid ₹31,000 per month, while Senior Research Fellows (SRF) are paid ₹ 35,000 per month (as governed by Dept. of Space guidelines).

After two years, the JRFs will be evaluated, and the JRF may be given the post of SRF with an upgraded fellowship based on the recommendations of the review committee and the approval of the Director, PRL. The performance of the Research Fellows will be evaluated on a yearly basis in order for the fellowship to be renewed.

