Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) invites applications for JRF, details here
education

Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) invites applications for JRF, details here

PRL has applications for the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). Apply till April 20.
Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) invites applications for JRF, details here
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has applications for the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) to pursue research in the science domains of Solar Physics, Space and Atmospheric Sciences, and Planetary Sciences. The application process is ongoing and the last date for the submission of application form is April 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PRL at www.prl.res.in.

The Interviews at PRL, Ahmedabad will be held from April 27 to 29. 

“JRFs at PRL will be encouraged to register for a Ph.D. degree at an Institute/University with which PRL has an MoU. PRL's research fellows will adhere to the norms of the registering Institute/University as agreed upon in the MoU”, reads the official website.

The JRFs will begin work at PRL in July 2022. (subject to COVID-19 local conditions).

PRL age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as on July 1 2022.

PRL Fellowship: Junior Research Fellows (JRF) are paid 31,000 per month, while Senior Research Fellows (SRF) are paid  35,000 per month (as governed by Dept. of Space guidelines).

RELATED STORIES

After two years, the JRFs will be evaluated, and the JRF may be given the post of SRF with an upgraded fellowship based on the recommendations of the review committee and the approval of the Director, PRL. The performance of the Research Fellows will be evaluated on a yearly basis in order for the fellowship to be renewed.

Direct link to apply here

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
research fellowship
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP