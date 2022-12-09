Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela in 197 districts on Dec 12

As part of PM Narendra Modi's aim to increase job options for India's young under the Skill India Mission, the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) will take place on December 12th in 197 venues across 25 states and Union Territories.

According to a press release issued on Friday, several local businesses have been asked to participate in the mela to give local youth the opportunity to build their careers through apprenticeship training. The event will witness the participation of various companies from different sectors. Participating companies will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platfor, and give applicants a chance to work with them.

Interested candidates can register for the mela by visiting www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/and to find the mela's nearest location.

During this apprenticeship mela, candidates who have passed classes 5 to 12 and have skill training certificates, ITI Diploma holders, or graduates, may apply. To the respective locations, candidates must bring three copies of their résumé, , photo id (such as an Aadhaar card or driver's licence), and three copies of marks sheet and certificates.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said," “India has often been compared to other developed economies in terms of apprenticeship opportunities for the youth of today. To bridge this gap, we are trying our best to make apprenticeship opportunities reachable to trainees and students".

"With our continuous efforts, our goal is to raise apprenticeship opportunities in India to 10 lakhs by end of 2022, and to 60 lakhs by 2026, he further added”.

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela is being used as a platform to boost institutions' and students' participation. Additionally, it informs young people about the variety of options offered by the partnering businesses.

