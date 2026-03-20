The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, graced an event to mark the Akshay Patra Foundation's 5 billion meals. The President was the chief guest at the event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was the guest of honour, also attended the event. President Murmu marks Akshaya Patra’s 5 billionth meal; Education Minister attends

The theme of the event 'Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat’ highlighted the collective efforts towards child nutrition and education for a developed India. The event was attended by Akshaya Patra’s Board of Trustees, senior government officials, distinguished leaders, public policy think tanks, philanthropists, partners, supporters and key stakeholders.

While speaking at the event, the President said that education is the instrument that determines the opportunities available in an individual's life and paves the way for their success. It serves as an effective medium for transformation and empowerment. The process of empowerment and capacity-building begins to take shape from the very moment children start attending school. School equips children with the skills and experiences necessary to effectively navigate the challenges of daily life and to become responsible, conscientious citizens.

She commended Akshaya Patra Foundation for working continuously to address the issue of malnutrition among children and encourage them to pursue education by delivering mid-day meals to schools for the past 25 years.

According to the Foundation, it is currently feeding 2.35 million children through its state-of-the-art kitchens in 78 locations across 16 States and 3 Union Territories of India, and aspires to feed 3 million children every day by 2030.