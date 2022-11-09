QS Asia Rankings 2023: 7 Indian institutes among top 100

Seven Indian institutions of higher, technical education have been named among Asia's top 100 in the 2023 edition of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has improved its rank in the continent to 40th from 42nd in the 2022 rankings. IITB is also India's top institute as per the list.

IIT Delhi is on 46th place this time, compared to 45th in 2022 rankings. Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been raked 52nd which means it has improved its rank by 4 places from 56th in 2022.

IIT Madras has also improved its rank by one place and now it is the 53rd best institute in Asia, as per QS.

The other three institutions in the list of top 100 are IIT Kharagpur (61), IIT Kanpur (66) and University of Delhi (85).

China's Peking University and Tsinghua University are the first and third best universities in the continent while National University of Singapore (NUS) has been ranked second.

NUS has lost its top spot since last year and Tsinghua University has made a jump to the third spot in 2023 from 5th in 2022.

