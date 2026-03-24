Rajasthan board results 2026: Girls outperform boys with 94.20 % pass percentage

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar announced the results of class 10 board exams on Tuesday. The pass percentage for girls was 94.20 per cent, while the percentage for boys was 93.63 per cent, Hindustan reported. Notably, this is the first time that the class 10 results have been released before class 12. Rajasthan board declared Class 10 results on Tuesday, March 24. (AI-generated image)

The results are available on the RBSE website and the HT Portal. Direct link for the portal is: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Step-by-step guide to check result on HT portal 1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.

2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.

4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026

5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit

6. Check the result displayed on the screen.

7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RBSE.

Website crashes after board results declared The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. However, students trying to access their scorecards on the official RBSE website are facing difficulties as the portal is currently down due to heavy traffic.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the Hindustan Times Education page while the official websites remain inaccessible.