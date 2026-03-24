Rajasthan board results 2026: Girls outperform boys with 94.20 % pass percentage
Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar announced the results of class 10 board exams on Tuesday. The pass percentage for girls was 94.20 per cent, while the percentage for boys was 93.63 per cent, Hindustan reported. Notably, this is the first time that the class 10 results have been released before class 12.
The results are available on the RBSE website and the HT Portal. Direct link for the portal is: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/.
Step-by-step guide to check result on HT portal
1. Visit the official website of Hindustan Times Digital at hindustantimes.com.
2. Go to the Education page and click on the board exam page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will get the names of all boards.
4. Click on Rajasthan Board and again on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026
5. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit
6. Check the result displayed on the screen.
7. Screenshot the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RBSE.
Website crashes after board results declared
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026. However, students trying to access their scorecards on the official RBSE website are facing difficulties as the portal is currently down due to heavy traffic.
Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the Hindustan Times Education page while the official websites remain inaccessible.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More