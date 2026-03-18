RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: Check date of Rajasthan board class 10 result

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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: The results for class 10th of the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) are set to be out soon. As per reports, the results will be declared by Friday, March 20, 2026. The RBSE conducted class 10 board exams last month. The students can check the results on the official website of the RBSE by entering their roll number on its result portal.

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