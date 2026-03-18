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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: Check date of Rajasthan board class 10 result
Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 11:11:55 AM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: The students can check the results on the official website of the RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, by entering their roll number on its result portal.
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RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: The results for class 10th of the Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) are set to be out soon. As per reports, the results will be declared by Friday, March 20, 2026. The RBSE conducted class 10 board exams last month. The students can check the results on the official website of the RBSE by entering their roll number on its result portal....Read More
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Mar 18, 2026 11:11:55 AM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: When will the results be declared
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: The results for RBSE class 10 board exams are likely to be announced by March 20.
Mar 18, 2026 10:45:07 AM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: Results soon
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE updates: Results for the class 10 board exams that were held last month are set to be released soon.