'Role of school management committees will be amplified in post-COVID era'

The role of school management committees (SMCs) will be amplified in the post-COVID era with a focus on bridging the gap between parents and schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

"We will focus on amplifying the role of SMCs in the post-Covid era, and bridge the gap between parents and schools further," Sisodia said during the inaugural session of the Delhi Education Conference which began here on Monday.

The conference which will conclude on January 17, will see 22 education experts from India and seven other countries, who will discuss the public education systems around the world.

These include experts from India, US, Finland, England, Germany, Singapore, Netherlands and Canada.

"In the last five years, we have achieved a lot of success in creating excellent infrastructure of schools, teachers training and improved results of children. But the real success will be when every child leaves the school with a passion to do something for their country and commit to driving a change. They should be conscientious human beings entering the workforce," Sisodia said.

"The ultimate goal is to transform the society. To have citizens who're committed patriots with an entrepreneurial mindset and will contribute to the country," he added during a panel discussion on 'School Education Reforms in Delhi'.

During the conference, a report on Delhi government's education reforms was released by the Boston Consulting Group.

The report claimed that over 95 per cent parents and teachers believed that the quality of education has improved in Delhi government schools leading to an increase in parent engagement by reinforcing their faith in the public education system.

Initiatives like 'Chunauti' and 'Mission Buniyaad' that empowered the students t the grassroot level by involving teachers and parents alike, strengthening the SMCs, increased parent engagement, teacher professional development, and enabling head of schools are some of the initiatives outlined in the report that positively shaped the system.

The panel discussion was followed by Lucy Crehan's keynote lecture.

Crehan has written a book titled 'Clever Lands' after studying the education system of five countries deeply.

"No education system becomes top performing, let alone equitable, by focusing on educating just a minority of students to high levels. Teachers need to have autonomy regarding when they need to teach and what they need to teach. Only then can the children keep pace with the classroom teaching," she said. PTI GJS RHL