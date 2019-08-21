RRB ALP Technician 2019: 5th Schedule of DV, medical test released at rrbald.gov.in

education

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) Allahabad on Wednesday released the fifth schedule of document verification and medical test for recruitment to the post of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians 2019.

The fifth leg of the document verification and Genuineness of candidature and medical test will be conducted from September 2 to September 14. The process will be conducted in multiple shifts. The morning shift will start at 8.30pm and the afternoon shift will start at 1pm.

Candidates can check the date and timing for their document verification (DV) by visiting rrbald.gov.in.

They must carry the e-call letter for document verification which can be downloaded from official website of RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in).

Candidates can check the list of documents (Original) to be produced at the time of DV given at the backside of the e-call letter. They must also bring one original valid and current photo ID proof which was presented at the time of CBTs.

The venue of DV is Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad).

