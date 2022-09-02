RSMSSB lab assistant result declared for geography and home science, direct link

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the Laboratory Assistant direct recruitment exam 2022 conducted for the post of Geography and Home Science. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Lab Assistant Exam 2022 for Geography and Home Science on June 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 172 vacancies for the post of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography and Home Science, out of which 39 vacancies are for the post of Lab assistant (Home science) and 133 vacancies for the post of Lab assistant (Geography).

A merit list has been issued by the board. Shortlisted candidates will appear for the next level now ie for document verification.

The Document verification schedule will be published by the board in due course. After document verification candidates will be selected by the board for appointment to the department of secondary education, Rajasthan.

Here’s how to check the results

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results tab under candidate’s corner

Click on the result link for the lab assistant post

Your result will appear on the screen

Check and download for future purposes

Here is the direct link for lab assistant result (Home science). Click here.

Here is the direct link for lab assistant result (Geography). Click here.