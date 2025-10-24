UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. Sanctions force refiner retreat on Russian oil UPSC file image

The US late on Wednesday announced sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, the Trump administration’s strongest bid yet to pressure President Vladimir Putin into negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, a move that could force Indian refiners to sharply reduce their purchases. The sanctions mean that apart from blocking the companies’ assets inside the US, they will largely be cut off from the global monetary exchange underpinned by the American dollar. The US Treasury Department warned that transactions with these companies risks “the imposition of secondary sanctions on participating foreign financial institutions”. Brent crude surged more than 5% to trade above $65 a barrel on Thursday, after having risen 2% the day before, following the US announcement. The move will force refineries, in India as well as China — the world’s two biggest purchasers of Russian crude — to sharply curtail imports because the payments for consignments are mainly made in US dollars. The US Treasury has given companies until November 21 to wind down their transactions with the Russian oil producers. On Wednesday, US President Trump claimed that India had agreed to bring energy buys from Russia down to “almost nothing” by the end of the year.

2. China army purge targets group which undermined Xi’s authority After Chinese President Xi Jinping sacked nine senior military officials from the ruling party on October 17 in a high-profile purge that removed several commanders and a member of the 24-man Politburo, State media accused them of “severely undermining” the Communist Party’s highest echelons of authority. The disgraced generals had challenged “the system where the CMC chairman bears ultimate responsibility,” the ‘People’s Liberation Army Daily’ wrote in a front-page editorial, referring to Xi. The publication compared the sacked leaders to senior military figures purged during Xi’s first term, saying their crimes were “the fermentation and mutation of the poisonous legacy” of Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou. State media once said Guo and Xu had “attempted to seize power within the party and the State.” Six of the fired generals had crossed paths in army groups that later formed the Eastern Theater Command, now responsible for Taiwan operations. For the past decade, Xi’s anti corruption campaign has tried to rid the military of endemic graft he’s called an existential threat to the party. But it wasn’t until his precedent-defying third term that China’s top leader began ousting generals appointed under his watch — something his predecessors never did.

3. Govt enforces regulations for telecom, cyber security The government has brought all digital services that use mobile numbers — from WhatsApp and payment apps to food delivery platforms — under telecom cybersecurity regulations, empowering authorities to order immediate suspension of user accounts across multiple services simultaneously. The Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, notified on October 22 and effective immediately, also establish a government run mobile number verification (MNV) system and mandate database checks before buying or selling used phones. The measures are meant to target a cybercrime surge based on stolen or forged mobile connections and phone handsets. The rules create a new category called Telecommunication Identifier User Entities (TIUEs), covering any business that uses phone numbers to identify customers or deliver services — except licensed telecom operators. TIUEs must now comply with government directives on suspending phone numbers, respond to data requests about numbers they use, and verify customer identities as prescribed by authorities. The rules allow authorities to act immediately without prior notice if deemed necessary for “public interest”, requiring only that reasons be recorded.

4. RBI cautions states on fiscal discipline as bond yields rise Flagging a sharp rise in state bond yields, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned States against pre-election populist spending and fiscal slippage, especially in Bihar and Maharashtra. At a meeting with State finance secretaries last month, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urged States to keep borrowing in check and adhere to fiscal deficit targets under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework, four people aware of the matter said. The caution comes as market worries have deepened over the financial burden of populist schemes, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Last month, Bihar approved the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna, which promises ₹10,000 in seed funding and up to ₹200,000 in later stages to women for self-employment from every family in the state. On October 7, Maharashtra announced a ₹31,628 crore relief package for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across the State. A rise in market borrowings and an uncertain global environment widened the spreads between 10-year benchmark government bonds and State Development Securities (SDLs) to 106-112 basis points in early September, significantly higher than historical spreads of 30-40 bps.

5. Minors can, on reaching adulthood, cancel sale transactions made by guardians, says top court The Supreme Court has ruled that minors, on attaining majority, can repudiate sale transactions executed by their guardians without the court’s permission, and it is not mandatory for them to move court to cancel such sales. Clarifying an important point of law under the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, a Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale held that: “The disposal of any immovable property by a natural guardian without the court’s permission is voidable at the instance of the minor…the transfer which is voidable, can be repudiated by the minor on attaining majority by his action and not necessarily by the intervention of the court.” This ruling is significant as the Bench clarified a long-standing legal ambiguity. Previous Supreme Court decisions had not conclusively determined whether filing a separate suit was mandatory to repudiate property sales made by guardians without court sanction. By settling this uncertainty, the judgment provides clearer guidance on how minors can assert their property rights once they attain majority.

Securing digital content space

The just published draft regulations on AI-generated content mark India’s first statutory attempt to address deepfakes and synthetic media. The proposed amendments to the IT Rules will require AI tools and social media platforms to label manipulated content — a response to concerns over poll interference, misinformation, and impersonation. The framework gets several things right. It provides legal clarity by defining “synthetically generated information” for the first time in Indian law, bringing AI-generated material under existing takedown obligations, and laying out specific labelling requirements. The proposed rules state that images and videos must carry labels covering at least 10% of display area, and audio must be identified during the first 10% of playback. The enforcement rests on two entities — companies creating such products, and platforms that host user-generated content. Platforms must ask users to declare whether uploaded content is synthetically generated, deploy automated detection systems for verification, and take down content when flagged through grievance redressal mechanisms. These are important first steps but they will need more strident follow-through. The draft’s definition — “all synthetically generated information” — appears to cover AI-generated text, such as ChatGPT output. Yet, it offers no guidance on how such content should be labelled or fingerprinted. The draft is also silent on how the Centre plans to address media created by underground tools where checks against nudity or gore are easily breached. The consultation period offers an opportunity to address these gaps.

B. Mahagathbandhan’s EBC manoeuvre In the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the Opposition’s Grand Alliance fell agonisingly short of the majority mark in the Assembly — the difference between the winning and the losing coalitions was just around 12,000 votes — largely because smaller groups and weaker castes carried memories of Yadav dominance during the RJD heydays and counter-mobilised in the dying days of the campaign. This exposed a weakness for the otherwise robust regional party — despite its solid voter base of Yadavs, Muslims and some dominant groups, it struggles to attract wider support across castes. The only election it won in the last two decades was when Nitish Kumar helped stitch together a broad coalition of weaker caste groups in 2015. This time, the Mahagathbandhan is aggressively wooing the extremely backward classes (EBCs), a loose amalgamation of smaller groups that are the backbone of Kumar’s support. A major step in this direction was taken on Thursday when the alliance named Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM candidate for the polls next month. The announcement — alongside naming Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face — is an attempt to stanch infighting and dispel the image of the Opposition as a divided house more focussed on squabbling than fighting elections. But it is also an outreach to the EBCs (Sahani comes from the boatmen community) to hive off a chunk of Kumar’s support. The EBCs aren’t a monolith, though, and Sahani is somewhat of an untested entity; his party won only four Assembly seats (and no parliamentary seats) in the past. Is an electoral manoeuvre enough to drive apart the JD(U) and a base it has nurtured for decades? November 14 will hold the answer.

