SBI PO Mains Exam Result 2019 expected to be declared soon at sbi.co.in/careers

State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the results of main exam conducted for the recruitment of 2000 probationary officer (PO). The SBI PO main exam was conducted on July 20, 2019 across the country.

SBI in its official notification for the PO recruitment states that the SBI PO Main exam result will be declared in the third week of August. Today is the last day of third week and we can expect the result to be declared very soon.

Candidates who will qualify the SBI PO Mains exam will have to clear the group exercise and interview for which the call letter is scheduled to be uploaded in the fourth week of August. The SBI PO group exercise/ interview will be conducted in the month of September.

But, unless the SBI PO main exam result is declared, the call letter for the next round will not be released. We can expect the result to be declared very soon. However, there is no confirmation on the date of the result declaration till now.



Candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO main exam are advised to keep checking the career portal of SBI regularly.

Once the SBI PO main exam result is declared, candidates will be able to download their results by logging in using their roll/ registration number and date of birth.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 13:08 IST