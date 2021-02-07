Schools in Patna prepare to reopen for Class 6-8 students from Monday

With just some time left for resumption of regular classes for students of classes 6 to 8, schools in Patna were seen busy in sanitising premises and making necessary arrangements on Saturday to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

Majority of schools shared Covid preventive measures which were already in place for senior students and the same will be followed for junior students as well. With academic session 2020-21 drawing to close, many city schools are planning to conduct annual examination for student for their timely evaluation and promotion.

Principal secretary of education department Sanjay Kumar, said, “Schools have been asked to avoid co-curricular events like sports day, annual day and morning assemblies to prevent gathering.”

DAV Public School (BSEB colony) has scheduled pre-board exams for Class 10 and 12 from February 8.

“We have extended the guidelines being followed for classes 9 to 12 for other classes as well. We will conduct pre-board exams for class 10 students from February 8 to 20 while for Class 12 from February 8 to 23. Students have been asked to wear mask and carry their own hand sanitiser, water bottle and hand gloves. Students will also have to get parents’ consent letter for appearing in the exam”, said VS Ojha, principal of the school. “Internal assessment of Class 6 to 8, 9 and 11 will be done in March”, he added.

Meanwhile, Bishop Scott Group of Schools will start final exams for class 6 to 8 in February.

“We will conduct offline annual examination for Class 6 onwards from February 19. As school operation was resumed last month, staff is already familiar with Covid-19 safety protocols. For calling 50% students, we have classified the city in four zones and we call students of two zones on alternate days. This eases transportation routes”, said an official.

At Baldwin Academy, students will be called on odd-even alternate basis.

“For maintaining uniformity, we will follow the same pattern for high school which are being followed for secondary and senior secondary students. Initially, students’ turn up percentage is likely to be low owing to parents’ fear and apprehension”, said Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, principal of the school.

Majority of students seemed excited over attending regular classes.

Ritika Singh, a Class 8 student of Don Bosco Academy, said, “I have already backed my school bag and readied my school uniform for attending school from Monday. I badly missed my classroom. Online class is monotonous and boring as one has to study alone.”

However, Dinesh Bharadwaj, whose son studies in Class 6, said, “School should have reopened from the new academic session. By that time, common people would have been inoculated eliminating risk factor.”