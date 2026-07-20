'Score of 38 stands': NTA rejects Lucknow NEET candidate's 640 marks allegations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday rejected claims made by a Lucknow-based NEET-UG 2026 candidate that her answer sheet had been changed. The agency said their records showed no discrepancy and that the OMR sheet being circulated online was digitally altered.

The agency said it had verified the records of Pratibha Trivedi after she alleged that she should have scored around 640 marks but was awarded only 38. (Representative/HT file)

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In a statement, the agency said it had verified the records of Pratibha Trivedi after she alleged that she should have scored around 640 marks but was awarded only 38.

"NTA has verified the record. The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge window," the agency said.

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It added, "The image being circulated is a digitally altered version of the genuine OMR sheet. It is not, however, the sheet held on record with NTA and has been significantly altered digitally."

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{{^usCountry}} "The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared," the statement said. The agency also warned that "creating or circulating a forged OMR answer sheet is an offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared," the statement said. The agency also warned that "creating or circulating a forged OMR answer sheet is an offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024." {{/usCountry}}

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Candidate expected around 640 marks

Earlier, Pratibha Trivedi told Hindustan Times that she expected to score around 640 marks after matching her OMR responses with the provisional answer key but received only 38 marks in the final result.

"My complaint is genuine. I have mailed NTA three times but have not received any response," she had said.

READ ALSO | ‘Expected 640 marks, got 38’: Students question re-NEET results; NTA says it is ‘scrutinising all complaints’

NTA warns against fake AI-generated OMR sheets

The NTA also issued a public notice warning against the creation and circulation of fake or AI-generated NEET-UG 2026 OMR sheets and scorecards, saying such acts are punishable under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and other applicable laws.

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The agency said it received several complaints alleging that candidates' OMR sheets had been interchanged or did not belong to them. In many cases, complainants submitted what they claimed were the "correct" OMR sheets or scorecards and sought re-evaluation.

After verifying these representations, the NTA said it found no discrepancies in its records. It added that the original OMR sheets contain the correct roll number, test booklet details, barcode, candidate information, signatures and thumb impressions, and that the declared scores match the official answer key.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Result 2026: NTA issues notice against fake, AI-generated OMR sheets, warns of strict legal consequences

NTA warns of criminal action

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The NTA said every genuine NEET document carries security features, including barcodes, QR codes, answer sheet numbers and test booklet details, which are linked to secure records maintained by the agency and the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It said forged images cannot alter the official records stored on its servers.

The agency warned of legal action against anyone found creating, possessing, using, submitting or circulating forged documents. Offenders may also face prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.