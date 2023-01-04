Seattle University announces scholarship for Indian students for LLM programme

Seattle University on Wednesday announced a study scholarship for Indian students, seeking to pursue Master of Laws (LLM) programme at the university's School of Law.

Sponsored by the Satya and Rao Remala Family Foundation and named the Remala Family Scholarship, it will provide a full-tuition scholarship to one Indian student each year, the university said in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The scholarship is open to meritorious students who demonstrate financial need. In addition to tuition, the Remala Family Fellows will receive academic support and mentoring to ensure the best possible experience and opportunity for success,” it added.

“We are proud to support Seattle University School of Law’s efforts to build a bridge with India and its future law practitioners,” said Rao Remala, who leads the foundation with his wife, Satya.

“The spirit of this scholarship aligns perfectly with our family foundation’s efforts to give aspiring Indian students access to first-rate higher education programs, so they can build better lives for themselves like I was able to do.”

Anthony E. Varona, dean of the law school, said, “The Remala Family Scholarship will enable us to attract and teach the next generation of leaders in law from India,”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The university informed its LLM programme offers two options – A tech focused LLM in Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship, enabling lawyers and law graduates to develop specific expertise in a variety of legal areas, including privacy law, data and cybersecurity, Internet law and digital commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence.

The other one is a general LLM in American Legal Studies for foreign-trained lawyers and graduates of non-U.S. law schools who want to learn U.S. law and/or sit for qualifying exams to practice law in the United States, it added.

The Remala Family Scholarship application is posted on Seattle U Law’s website.