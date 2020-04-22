Some poor Uttarakhand students start selling vegetables to help their families financially

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:14 IST

Students in some areas of Kumaon have started selling vegetables to help their families financially. These students are selling vegetables in Ramnagar and Haldwani areas of Nainital district.

Many students said their fathers who are daily wagers are out of work these days and unable to earn money. So they decided to sell vegetables and fruits during relaxation hours between 7 am to 1 pm.

Vishal Kumar, a student from lives in Ramnagar said he and his friends study in class 9 at a government school in Bhawaniganj area of Ramnagar. “Our parents are daily wage labourers. They don’t have any work these days due to lockdown. So we decided to help our families by selling vegetables and fruits”.

Another student Vishesh Kumar Yadav from Sawalde village of Ramnagar said they wake up early in the morning around 5 am and go to the local wholesale vegetable market. “There we purchase vegetables and fruits in wholesale and later sell them on our carts. We take these carts to different residential areas to maximize the chances of people buying from us. Due to fear of coronavirus, many people prefer to buy vegetables near their homes.”

“We earn around Rs 400 to 500 daily by selling vegetables. This is helping our families to buy some essential items that are needed in homes on a daily basis, like food items, oil, spices, and so on. I am happy that I am able to help my father, who was feeling very desperate in the absence of any work”, he said.

Rahul Arya, a class 8 student from Colltax area in Kathgodam is selling vegetables in the streets in the early mornings hours. “My father works in a restaurant based in Kathgodam. The restaurant is closed for last five weeks and my father has no other means to supplement the income. We had no money to manage the household. That’s why I decided to sell vegetables during relaxation hours in the morning. It has helped us to at least buy basic things that one needs for survival,” he said.

Arya said he purchases vegetables from ghe local Goula Par area and then sells them in residential areas. “I earn around Rs 200 to 300 ever day. Police don’t allow us to sell vegetables on footpaths but I have to sell vegetables somehow. We don’t have any shops. So we go into streets,” he said.

Diwan Singh Bisht, the legislator from Ramnagar said the government was helping each and every person. “If any student is selling vegetables, it is sad. We will help such students and also appeal the public to help these children”, he said

Rahul Sonkar, a Kumaon based social worker said many social organisations distribute food and grains to stranded and poor people. “But apart from this, they also need money. So children coming out to sell vegetables to help their families financially is a sad outcome of this crisis. The authorities should come with some plan to help such families,” he said.