SSC CGL 2020 notification released, application process begins

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2020 notification on its official website- ssc.nic.in. According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from May 25 to June 7, 2021. There are a total of 32 posts for which the number of vacancies will be notified later.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CGL 2020 notification released(PTI)
         

According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from May 25 to June 7, 2021. There are a total of 32 posts for which the number of vacancies will be notified later.

The posts include assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer,assistant, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, tax assistant etc. The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, different posts have different age limit criteria. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check details of posts before applying. The pay scale varies from post to post from level 8 to level 4.

SSC CGL 2020 Official Notification

Key Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 29-12-2020 to 31-01-2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31-01-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-02-2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29-05-2021 to 07-06-2021

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer:

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics

Junior Statistical Officer:

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All other Posts:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 01-01-2021

Scheme of the Examination:

The Examination will be conducted in four tiers as indicated below:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination

Tier-II: Computer Based Examination

Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)

Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

