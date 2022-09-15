SSC CGL 2022 notification date rescheduled, to release on Sept 17 at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled SSC CGL 2022 examination notification release date. The notification that was scheduled to release on September 10, 2022 has been postponed. Now, the new release date is September 17, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official notice reads, “Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022.”

The examination will be conducted on December 2022. The vacancies will be notified along with the release of the notification. Candidates who want to check the notification can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the home page you will get SSC CGL 2022 notification.

Click on the notification and a PDF file will open.

Check the notification and the details in it.

Apply for the registration process.

The registration process will begin on the official site. All the details will be available on the PDF file. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice