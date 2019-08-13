SSC JE notification 2019 released, check important details of junior engineers recruitment exam

education

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:55 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019. The SSC recruitment notification is now available on the official website of SSC.

The application process for the examination has begun and will continue until September 12, 2019. Candidates should opt only for posts for which they have the qualification and are within the prescribed age limits.

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 14-09-2019 (05pm). However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 16-09-2019 provided the challan has been generated by them before 14-09-2019 (5pm).

The date for computer-based objective type examination (Paper 1) and Paper II (conventional type) for these posts will notified later. The number of vacancies will be determined in the due course.

It should be noted the examination is being held to recruit both male and female candidates but only male candidates are eligible for the posts of Junior Engineers in Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

As Junior Engineer is a Group B post, there is no reservation for ex-Servicemen category. However, benefit of age-relaxation will be admissible to ex-Servicemen candidates, as per extant Govt. Orders.

Candidates should check the eligibility and other details carefully before applying for a certain post.

Scheme of examination

The Paper 1 exam will be of 200 marks, two hours duration and of objective nature. The candidates will get questions of 50 marks on general intelligence and reasoning, 50 marks on general awareness and 100 marks on general engineering (civil and structural) or general engineering (electrical) or general engineering (mechanical).

In the general engineering section, candidates will be required to attempt only the part as opted by them during filling of the application form. Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates who clear the computer-based examination (Paper-I) will be called for the conventional type or written examination (Paper-II).

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 18:50 IST