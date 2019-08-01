SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Notification delayed, to be released on this date

education

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 19:24 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, 2019 on August 13 and notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 on August 20.

Further, the commission will issue the notice for Phase-VII of Selection Posts exam 2019 on August 6.

The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday issued a notification giving the revised dates for issue of notices of examinations for the above mentioned examinations.

Earlier on July 27, SSC had released a notice in employment newspaper informing that detailed official notification for the post of Junior Engineer examination will be released on August 1.

Candidates will be able to check all details on the official website after the notification is released.

