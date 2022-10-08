SSC MTS, Havaldar result for tier 1 exam out on ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC MTS, Havaldar Tier 1 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced result of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared in these examinations can check details on ssc.nic.in.

As informed by the commission, a total of 44,590 MTS and 24,570 Havaldar aspirants have been shortlisted for PET/PST and tier 2 examinations. The commission has also published state and category-wise cut-off marks for different states along with results.

SSC MTS exam result 2021 tier 1

SSC Havaldar exam result 2021 tier 1

The exam was held from July 5 to 26 in multiple shifts across the country. Since the exam was held in different dates and timings, the commission has normalised candidates' scores to arrive at final results.

Further, to resolve ties in normalised scores of two or more candidates, the commission has used the following method:

(i) Candidate with higher marks in Part-IV (General Awareness) of CBE gets preference.

(ii) Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference.

(iii) Alphabetical order of the names.

“Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) is tentatively scheduled on 06.11.2022. The schedule of PET/PST for the posts of Havaldar will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their Admission Certificate, may contact the Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates,” an official statement said.

“Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022,” it added.

Candidates' individual scorecards will be available on the commission's website from October 17 to November 6.

Read the notification below for more details: