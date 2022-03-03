Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates out for UP, UK and Punjab, admit cards out
education

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates out for UP, UK and Punjab, admit cards out

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Thursday, March 3 for candidates of states whose SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 was postponed due to conduct of General Elections (Legislative assembly).
SSC Selection Post Phase 9 exam dates: The Commission has informed through the notification that the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 postponed earlier in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to polls will now be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 .(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 02:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released an important notification on Thursday, March 3 for candidates of states whose SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 was postponed due to conduct of General Elections (Legislative assembly).

The Commission has informed through the notification that the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Examination-2021 postponed earlier in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to polls will now be conducted on March 14, 15 and 16 .

The notification read, “The Computer Based Examination for Selection Post Examinations (Phase IX) 2021 postponed earlier for the candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab due to General Elections (Legislative assembly) will now be conducted on 14th, 15th and 16th March 2022.”

The commission has also released the admit cards for these exams. Candidates can visit the SSC website and download the admit cards.

Direct link for admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Region

https://www.ssc-cr.org/notice_detail.php?noticeID=1289

Direct link for admit cards for North Western Region

RELATED STORIES

http://www.sscnwr.org/sel_post_2021_phase_9_0203.php

Rejected application status for Selection Posts phase IX exam from March 14-16

http://www.sscnwr.org/sel_post_2021_phase_9_1908_rej.php

Candidates can visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/ and check the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP