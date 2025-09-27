SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Applications begin for over 3000 vacancies, direct link to apply here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is accepting applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Applications are underway for more than 3000 vacancies. Candidates can apply via the direct link given here. (File/ANI)

As per the official notification, following are some of the important dates:

Submission of online application forms: September 26, 2025 Last date to submit application forms: October 16, 2025, up to 11 PM. Last date to for online fee payment: October 17, 2025, up to 11 PM. Application correction window: October 26 to 27, 2025 up to 11 PM. Schedule of computer based examination: November-December 2025 Vacancy details Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total of 3,073 posts. The details are mentioned below:

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police: Male - 142, Female - 70 Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 2861 DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SSC SI DELHI POLICE & CAPF RECRUITMENT 2025

Eligibility Criteria Before applying, candidates should ensure they meet the following eligibility requirements:

Candidates must be either a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary will be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment will be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India, the commission said. Age limit: Candidates must be minimum 20 years and 25 years as on August 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories. Application fee The application fee payable is Rs.100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

Scheme of examination Candidates will have to appear for Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the Apply button.

3. Click on the link to apply for the recruitment drive.

4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details.

5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.