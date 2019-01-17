Stressed for CBSE board exams? Gurugram schools counselling sessions to help students

With board examinations around the corner, private schools in the city are taking a host of measures to ensure that students appearing for the exams are not burdened by stress and anxiety. To ease the pressure, schools are holding counselling sessions and exam- related stress management workshops. While the class 12 CBSE board examinations will start February 15 and conclude April 3, the class 10 board examination will commence February 21 and end March 29.

“We keep conducting workshops throughout the year to ease pressure on students, but closer to the boards, these are held more rigorously. Ahead of the boards, we tell them how they should divide the syllabus into chunks and study. We also have art therapy which teaches students to use their free time creatively. Sessions focusing on their diet are also conducted,” Ruchika Bhardwaj, counsellor, Suncity School, Sector 54, said.

The school conducted a workshop for class 12 students in November, and experts from the mental health wing of a private hospital in the city were called in. “We call experts from outside for special sessions. Webinars focusing on exam anxiety and stress are also conducted. These sessions are important since board examinations are an important deciding factor, especially for class 12 students, on whom the pressure of making wise career choices is relatively higher,” Bhardwaj added.

Blue Bells Public School, Sector 10, has created interactive modules to ensure that students are effectively able to communicate their concerns. “Based on research into problem areas, we have prepared an interactive module for the students. These modules help students identify the signs and symptoms of stress. Further, they are given inputs on time management and concentration improving exercises,” Dr Alka Saxena, deputy director (health & wellness) Blue Bells Group of Schools, said.

The school conducted multiple examination stress sessions for class 10 and 12 students in December. Others schools have counselling sessions planned for the months of January and February. “We have a session planned for the first week of February, for which we are bringing persons from outside. These day-long sessions will not only give students a platform to raise their concerns, but will also focus on meditative exercises,” Aparna Erry, principal, DAV Public School, Sector 14, said. Sessions will also be held for parents of students.

“During this time, children also face a lot of pressure from peers and family. So, it’s important for them to be a part of the conversation,” she added.

Ajanta Public School, Sector 31, also conducts counselling sessions for its students. “Preparing for board examinations is crucial for students, and support through counselling is important. We also hold extra revision classes and meditative sessions to help students maintain their confidence,” Vaibhav Kapoor, principal, said.

