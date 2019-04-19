Students who fail twice in row won’t be regular students: DoE

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that a student who has failed in a class for two consecutive academic years will not be readmitted as a regular student.

Quoting its own August 2018 circular, the Directorate of Education (DoE) told the court a student who fails in the “compartment” exams and subsequently also in the annual examination (in case if he/she was readmitted as a regular student after not succeeding in the compartment exams), “would be counselled for choosing other available options” and “will not be readmitted as a regular student”.

In an affidavit, the DoE told a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani that such students would be counselled to take up Patrachar Vidyalaya, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), etc.

The submissions came on a plea filed by NGO Social Jurist through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, alleging that over 400 students were “arbitrarily” and “unjustly” denied admission in Delhi government schools.

Supporting its action, the DoE said “if any failed student from classes 9 to 12 approaches the district authority concerned for admission in any of the institutes, i.e, government schools, Patrachar Vidyalaya and NIOS, due care will be taken and all efforts will be made to bring the child in the system of education”.

The DoE also reiterated that in the 2017-18 session, 1 55, 736 students had failed in classes 9, 10, 11, 12. Of these, around 82,153 students were accommodated in regular classes, Patrachar Vidyalaya and NIOS.

Commenting on the affidavit, advocate Aggarwal said it is discrimination. “This affidavit makes it clear that the future of around 73,583 students, who have not been admitted anywhere, is in the lurch and they are forced to leave their studies,” Aggarwal said.

The matter would be now heard on April 22.

