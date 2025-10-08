Edit Profile
    University of Leeds offers 500 scholarships with up to 50% fee reduction for international students

    The University of Leeds is offering 500 International Excellence Scholarships for 2026, providing up to 50% tuition fee reductions for outstanding students. 

    Updated on: Oct 8, 2025 2:43 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    University of Leeds scholarships: The University of Leeds (UoL) has announced 500 International Excellence Scholarships for 2026, offering up to a 50% reduction in tuition fees for outstanding international students. The scholarships aim to attract high-achieving candidates from across the world.

    University of Leeds scholarships: Available for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the merit-based awards recognise academic excellence and leadership potential, (Handout image)
    University of Leeds scholarships: Available for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the merit-based awards recognise academic excellence and leadership potential, (Handout image)

    These merit-based awards recognise exceptional academic performance, leadership potential, and a commitment to contributing to the university’s inclusive community. The scholarships are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate (Master’s, including MRes) students starting their studies in September 2026.

    Scholarship highlights

    Number of awards: 500

    Value: Up to 50% tuition fee reduction (equivalent to £3,000, £6,000 or £16,000, depending on the course and applicant profile)

    Level: Undergraduate and postgraduate

    Mode: Merit-based and competitive

    Eligibility criteria

    To apply for the International Excellence Scholarship 2026, applicants must:

    Be classified as international fee-paying students.

    Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master’s degree starting in September 2026.

    Demonstrate strong academic performance and potential to contribute to their chosen field.

    Note that the Leeds MBA and online courses are not eligible for this scholarship.

    Application deadlines

    Round One: Apply by 5 pm GMT, 27 February 2026 (results by 27 March 2026)

    Round Two: Apply by 4 pm GMT, 15 May 2026 (results by 12 June 2026)

    How to apply

    Applicants must first apply for a postgraduate or undergraduate course at the University of Leeds. After submitting their course application, they can complete the online scholarship application form. Early applications are encouraged, as awards may be allocated before the final deadline.

    Postgraduate scholarships: More information on Scholarships

    Undergraduate scholarships: Undergraduate International Excellence Scholarships

    News/Education/Study Abroad/University Of Leeds Offers 500 Scholarships With Up To 50% Fee Reduction For International Students
