Sometimes, life does not give you a second chance—it gives you a chance to start all over again. The real victory lies in finding the courage to begin.

28 Days on a ventilator, years in a wheelchair, then UPSC AIR 483: Know Dr Athira Sugathan’s extraordinary journey (Facebook)

For Dr Athira Sughathan, starting over meant learning to recognise her family, rebuilding her memory, returning to her studies and adapting to life in a wheelchair. Years later, that same determination took her to All India Rank 483 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025.

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As per Live Hindustan report, Athira’s journey to the civil services began with a tragedy that changed almost every aspect of her life. Following a severe road accident, she spent 28 days on a ventilator. When she regained consciousness, she could recognise only her mother. She did not remember her own name or the faces of her father, siblings and friends. On top of that, doctors told her that she might never walk again.

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{{^usCountry}} Athira was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) when she met with the accident. Soon after she regained her memory, she discovered that she had been in the third year of her BDS course when the accident happened. Starting again, one textbook at a time {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athira was pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) when she met with the accident. Soon after she regained her memory, she discovered that she had been in the third year of her BDS course when the accident happened. Starting again, one textbook at a time {{/usCountry}}

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Athira was now completely dependent on a wheelchair, which made it a bit difficult for her to access everything. But after rigorous physiotherapy, she became an independent wheelchair user.

Athira returned to her BDS textbooks and began studying again. The journey was difficult, particularly as she had to navigate college life and clinical work while using a wheelchair.

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But gradually, her confidence returned.

During her clinical training, one interaction with an elderly patient became especially memorable. After Athira treated the woman's dental problem, the patient told her that the procedure had been much less painful than her earlier experience.

For Athira, the moment was significant. It showed her that despite everything that had happened, she could still become the dentist she had wanted to be.

She eventually completed her BDS with a first-class result.

But her journey did not end there.

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Becoming a model

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Athira later explored wheelchair modelling and became a showstopper at the Kerala Fashion League. She also became a finalist in the Miss Wheelchair India competition.

Shift towards the Civil Services exam

Her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic further changed her perspective. While working with an NGO, she saw closely the challenges faced by people with disabilities—not only because of physical limitations, but also because of barriers within society and systems.

That experience sparked an ambition to contribute to change at a larger level.

She decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Athira’s preparation journey involved reviewing previous-year question papers, taking mock tests, and writing answers. For the main exam, she worked on incorporating current affairs and diagrams into her answers. For the personality test, she prepared with the mindset of a future civil servant.

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She cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam 2025 and secured AIR 483.

From spending weeks on a ventilator to returning to college in a wheelchair, from relearning dentistry to preparing for one of India's most competitive examinations, Athira's story is ultimately about resilience.