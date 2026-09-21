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UPSC Success Story: From IIT Kanpur to IAS at 21- know Shreya Shree’s journey of securing AIR 71 without coaching

For many UPSC aspirants, cracking the Civil Services exam is a long, tough and challenging journey. Some of them go beyond their limit to crack the exam, in which some succeed, and some do not.

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For Shreya Shree, the dream of becoming an IAS officer became a reality at just 21, when she secured an All India Rank of 71 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 on her first attempt.

Her journey from IIT Kanpur to the Indian Administrative Service is particularly noteworthy for young aspirants.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a Live Hindustan report, Shreya prepared for the prestigious examination through self-study rather than relying on coaching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Live Hindustan report, Shreya prepared for the prestigious examination through self-study rather than relying on coaching. {{/usCountry}}

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Shreya is originally from Etwarpur Sisai village, Lalganj block, Vaishali district, Bihar. From her initial days, Shreya Shree grew up with strong encouragement to pursue education and public service.

Her father, Mithilesh Kumar, who also serves in the administrative service, encouraged her to aim for higher education and contribute to society. After completing her early schooling, Shreya pursued her graduation and postgraduation from IIT Kanpur, after which she set her sights on the UPSC Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE).

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Shreya appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 and secured AIR 71 in her first attempt. At 21, she became one of the young candidates to enter the Indian Administrative Service.

After joining the IAS, Shreya took up administrative responsibilities in Bihar. She has served as an SDO in Muzaffarpur and has now been appointed as the Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Khagaria.

Shreya is married to an IFS Officer. Her husband, Nikhil Mahajan, is also a civil servant. He is a 2021-batch Indian Foreign Service officer who secured AIR 80 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021.

Shreya Shree’s journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming an IAS officer at just 21 is an inspiring example for UPSC aspirants. Her academic journey at IIT Kanpur, focused preparation and determination helped her secure a place in the civil services. Today, as an administrator serving in Bihar, she continues to inspire young students to aim high, stay consistent, and work towards their goals with dedication.

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