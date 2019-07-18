Tamil Nadu TN +1 supplementary result 2019 declared, know steps to check

education

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:09 IST

Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations on Thursday announced the Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 supplementary exam result. Students who had appeared in the TN HSE + 1 supplementary examination, can check their result on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.nic.in.

Here are the direct links to check the TN HSE First Year June 2019 compartment exam results:

Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals

Higher Secondary First Year JUne 2019 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification

TN HSE First Year June 2019 Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official result website for Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations

2) Click on the Higher Secondary First Year June 2019 link for ‘Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals or Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification’

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on ‘View Result’

4) Check your result and take a print out

Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations had announced the HSE 12th June 2019 compartment exam result 2019 on July 11.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 19:04 IST