TANCET 2023 MBA and MCA Provisional allotment lists released, download allotment orders at tn-mbamca.com
The provisional allotment lists for the MBA and MCA programmes of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) are released. Candidates who have registered for the TANCET counselling process can access the provisional allotment list at tn-mbamca.com. Candidates can download allotment orders through their login.
“Provisional allotment has been released for all MBA & MCA candidates, request you to login and download the allotment order”, reads the official website.
Direct link to check the MBA allotment list
Direct link to check the MCA allotment list
TANCET Provisional allotment list 2023: How to check
Visit the official website of TANCET counselling at tn-mbamca.com.
On the homepage, click on the MBA or MCA allotment list
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the list and take the printout
To download the allotment order Login
Download the allotment order and keep a hard copy of the same.