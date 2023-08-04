Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TANCET 2023 MBA and MCA Provisional allotment lists released, download allotment orders at tn-mbamca.com

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 04:43 PM IST

Provisional allotment lists for TANCET MBA and MCA programmes released at tn-mbamca.com. Login to download allotment order.

The provisional allotment lists for the MBA and MCA programmes of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) are released. Candidates who have registered for the TANCET counselling process can access the provisional allotment list at tn-mbamca.com. Candidates can download allotment orders through their login.

“Provisional allotment has been released for all MBA & MCA candidates, request you to login and download the allotment order”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check the MBA allotment list

Direct link to check the MCA allotment list

TANCET Provisional allotment list 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of TANCET counselling at tn-mbamca.com.

On the homepage, click on the MBA or MCA allotment list

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take the printout

To download the allotment order Login

Download the allotment order and keep a hard copy of the same.

