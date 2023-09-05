Teacher's Day 2023 Live: Updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations
- Teachers Day 2023: Live updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations across the country.
Teachers Day 2023 is being observed today, September 5, which is the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This is a day of celebration and joy on which students pay their tributes to teachers.
On the occasion of 2023 teachers day, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award to 75 teachers.
Follow this live blog for updates on teachers day celebrations across the country – at schools, colleges and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 10:13 AM
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 10:10 AM
PM Modi wishes on Teachers' day
“Teachers play a key role in building our future and inspiring dreams. On #TeachersDay, we salute them for their unwavering dedication and great impact. Tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi said on X (previously Twitter).
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 09:36 AM
Why does India celebrate Teachers day ahead of the world?
India Teachers' Day or Shikshak Diwas is on September 5 while World Teachers' Day is on October 5. Here's why.
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 09:28 AM
Teachers' Day 2023 today
Teachers' day in India is celebrated on September 5. On this day, in 1888, second President of the country Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born.