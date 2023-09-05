Teacher's Day 2023 Live: Updates on Shikshak Divas celebrations

Teachers Day 2023 is being observed today, September 5, which is the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This is a day of celebration and joy on which students pay their tributes to teachers.

Teacher's Day 2023 live updates(HT Photo)

On the occasion of 2023 teachers day, President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award to 75 teachers.

Follow this live blog for updates on teachers day celebrations across the country – at schools, colleges and more.