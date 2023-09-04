Happy Teachers' Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and quotes to share with your favourite teachers on September 5

National Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September in India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India and a renowned educationist. While Teachers' Day is celebrated on many dates around the world, in India it is celebrated on 5 September. This day honours all teachers who have made us better people, had a significant impact on our lives and inspired us to excel. It could be your parents, your elder siblings or even your school teachers. On this special day, people express their gratitude to teachers through various gestures such as cards, gifts and special events. Happy Teachers' Day: Wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with your teacher(HT Photo)

To make the teachers in your life feel special, we have compiled some best wishes, messages, greetings and images for you to share with your favourite teachers on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms this day. (Also read: Teachers' Day 2023 speech ideas for students: Short and long speech ideas, tips for Teachers' Day celebrations at school )

Teachers' Day 2023 Best Wishes, Images And Messages

Dear Teacher, your guidance and wisdom have been a light on my path. Happy Teacher's Day!

Teachers' Day is celebrated to honour and appreciate the invaluable role teachers play in shaping future generations.(HT Photo)

Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day!

To the world, you may just be a teacher, but to me, you are a hero. Happy Teacher's Day!

September 5 also also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.(HT Photo)

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased. Thank you for making a difference in my life. Happy Teacher's Day!

May your day be filled with appreciation and love for all the lives you've touched. Happy Teacher's Day!

The day often includes special ceremonies, events, and programs organized by students and educational institutions to express gratitude to their teachers.(HT Photo)

Happy Teacher's Day to the one who taught me not just subjects, but also valuable life lessons.

You are not just a teacher; you are a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. Happy Teacher's Day!

The celebration of Teachers' Day is an opportunity to acknowledge and highlight the importance of education in society.(HT Photo)

To the teacher who believed in me when I didn't believe in myself, thank you. Happy Teacher's Day!

Best Teacher's Day Quotes 2023

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward

"A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops." - Henry Adams

On this day, students often present gifts, cards, and tokens of appreciation to their teachers as a symbol of respect and gratitude.(HT Photo)

"The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see." - Alexandra K. Trenfor

"One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai

Many schools and institutions organize functions and ceremonies to honor teachers.(HT Photo)

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats

"Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer

Teachers not only impart knowledge but also instill values and life skills.(HT Photo)

“I have always felt that the true text-book for the pupil is his teacher.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge.” – Albert Einstein