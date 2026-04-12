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Telangana TS Inter Results 2026: Check Inter 1st 2nd Year pass percentage

TS Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 tgbie.cgg.gov.in: The results have been declared. Check pass percentage

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 11:55 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on April 12. Nearly 10 lakh students across the state appeared for the exams.

TS inter results 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year results declared: Check Direct link to check scores here

In the second year, the pass percentage stood at 70.58%, with 78.65% of girls and 62.50% of boys successfully clearing the exams, according to TV 9 Telugu. The general stream registered a pass percentage of 75.61%, while the vocational stream stood at 72.71%, according to India Today. As reflected in the results, the girls have outperformed boys in both first and second year TS Intermediate results.

Students can check their scores on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. They can log in using their credentials to download their marks memo.

 
telangana ts inter result pass percentage exams
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and RBSE 12th Result LIVE, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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