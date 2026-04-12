Telangana TS Inter Results 2026: Check Inter 1st 2nd Year pass percentage

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on April 12. Nearly 10 lakh students across the state appeared for the exams.

TS inter results 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

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{{^usCountry}} This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon at centres across Telangana. According to board data, around 9.9 lakh students registered for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level academic exercises this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 18 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon at centres across Telangana. According to board data, around 9.9 lakh students registered for the exams, making it one of the largest state-level academic exercises this year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Check Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Update TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results Pass percentage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Update TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results Pass percentage {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TS Inter results were announced at 11 am on April 12. A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the examination. In the TS Inter First Year Results 2026, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared, out of which 3,23,807 passed. Among them, 74.40% of girls and 57.69% of boys have passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.20%. In the general stream, the pass percentage is 66.94%, while the vocational stream recorded 59.30%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TS Inter results were announced at 11 am on April 12. A total of 9.97 lakh students appeared for the examination. In the TS Inter First Year Results 2026, a total of 4,89,123 students appeared, out of which 3,23,807 passed. Among them, 74.40% of girls and 57.69% of boys have passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 66.20%. In the general stream, the pass percentage is 66.94%, while the vocational stream recorded 59.30%. {{/usCountry}}

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Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year results declared: Check Direct link to check scores here

In the second year, the pass percentage stood at 70.58%, with 78.65% of girls and 62.50% of boys successfully clearing the exams, according to TV 9 Telugu. The general stream registered a pass percentage of 75.61%, while the vocational stream stood at 72.71%, according to India Today. As reflected in the results, the girls have outperformed boys in both first and second year TS Intermediate results.

Students can check their scores on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. They can log in using their credentials to download their marks memo.

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