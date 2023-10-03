TN TRB BEO exam 2023 answer key released at www.trb.tn.gov.in, download link here
TN TRB releases provisional answer key and master question paper for BEO exam 2023. Candidates can download from the official website.
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the provisional answer key and master question paper for the Block Educational Officer (BEO) exam 2023, today, October 3. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at www.trb.tn.gov.in.
Candidates will be able to raise objections till October 10.
“The BEO OMR-based examination was held on September 10, 2023. Candidates can submit their objection or representation only through the online objection tracker with reference to the question number in “A” series question paper, available in the TRB website within the stipulated time i.e., from 03.10.2023 to 10.10.2023, till 05:30 p.m” reads the official website.
Direct link to download BEO answer key 2023
Direct link to raise objections
BEO answer key 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Press News -BLOCK EDUCATIONAL OFFICER - Release of Tentative Key and Objection Tracker”
Next, click on the Objection Tracker link
Key in your login details
Raise objections
Upload the supporting documents
Download and take a printout for future reference