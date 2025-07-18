TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: EAPCET provisional allotment result today at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: Telangana Council of Higher Education will announce the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18. When announced, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in. ...Read More

TGCHE released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options, if required, was allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025.

Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to check EAPCET allotment result

To check the allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Go to the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2025provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on show allotment, and the list will appear.

5. Download the allotment result.