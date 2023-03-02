TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration process begins at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University, Hyderabad begins the applictaion process for TS LAWCET-2023 and TS PGLCET-2023 on March 2. The application process will end on April 6. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Osmania University will conduct the TS LAWCET(3-YDC & 5-YDC) and TS PGLCET(LL.M.) examinations will be conducted on Thursday, May 25.

The registration fee for TS LAWCET 2023 is ₹600 for SC/ST and PH and ₹900 for OC and BCs.

The registration fee for the TS PGLCET (LL. M.) is Rs1100 for OC&BCs and ₹900 for SC/ST & PH.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: How to register

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the application fee

Fill out the application form

Check payment status

Download and take the print for future reference.

