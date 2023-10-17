Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC announces increased amounts of JRF, SRF, other fellowships

UGC announces increased amounts of JRF, SRF, other fellowships

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 17, 2023 02:37 PM IST

These revised rates were considered and approved in the 572nd meeting held on September 20 and are applicable from January 1, 2023, the commission said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that amounts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in Science, Humanities, Social Sciences and some other fellowships have been revised.

UGC announces increased amounts of fellowships(Agencies/file)

Here are more information about new fellowship amounts:

JRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences

Previous amount (per month): 31,000 for 2 years

New amount (per month): 37,000 per month for 2 years.

SRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences:

Previous amount (per month): 35,000 per month for remaining tenure

New amount (per month): 42,000 per month for remaining period.

Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child

Previous amount (per month): 31,000 for 2 years

New amount (per month): 37,000 per month for 2 years.

Dr DS Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship

Higher post doctoral fellowship

Previous amount (per month): 54,000 for the entire tenure

New amount (per month): 67,000 for the entire tenure

Post doctoral fellowship

Previous amount (per month): 47,000 for first year, 49,000 for second year and 54,000 per month for third year

New amount (per month): 58,000 for first year, 61,000 for second year, 67,000 for third year

Post Doctoral Fellowship for Women, SC/ST, Dr S Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship

Previous amount (per month): 47,000 for first year, 49,000 for second year and 54,000 per month for third year onwards

New amount (per month): 58,000 for first year, 61,000 for second year, 67,000 for third year onwards.

