UGC announces increased amounts of JRF, SRF, other fellowships
These revised rates were considered and approved in the 572nd meeting held on September 20 and are applicable from January 1, 2023, the commission said.
University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that amounts of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in Science, Humanities, Social Sciences and some other fellowships have been revised.
Here are more information about new fellowship amounts:
JRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences
Previous amount (per month): ₹31,000 for 2 years
New amount (per month): ₹37,000 per month for 2 years.
SRF in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences:
Previous amount (per month): ₹35,000 per month for remaining tenure
New amount (per month): ₹42,000 per month for remaining period.
Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child
Previous amount (per month): ₹31,000 for 2 years
New amount (per month): ₹37,000 per month for 2 years.
Dr DS Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship
Higher post doctoral fellowship
Previous amount (per month): ₹54,000 for the entire tenure
New amount (per month): ₹67,000 for the entire tenure
Post doctoral fellowship
Previous amount (per month): ₹47,000 for first year, ₹49,000 for second year and ₹54,000 per month for third year
New amount (per month): ₹58,000 for first year, ₹61,000 for second year, ₹67,000 for third year
Post Doctoral Fellowship for Women, SC/ST, Dr S Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship
Previous amount (per month): ₹47,000 for first year, ₹49,000 for second year and ₹54,000 per month for third year onwards
New amount (per month): ₹58,000 for first year, ₹61,000 for second year, ₹67,000 for third year onwards.