News / Education / UGC extends validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology, Psychiatric Social Work

UGC extends validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology, Psychiatric Social Work

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 31, 2024 03:31 PM IST

The UGC has decided to allow MPhil in these two programmes considering the vital role played by Clinical Psychologists and Psychiatric Social Workers.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that the validity of MPhil in Clinical Psychology and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work has been extended and students can be admitted to these programmes up to the 2025-26 academic year.

UGC extends validity of 2 MPhil programmes

Previously, the commission discontinued the MPhil degree and asked students not to apply.

Now, it has decided to allow MPhil in these two programmes “considering the vital role played by Clinical Psychologists and Psychiatric Social Workers in delivering mental health services”, in partial relaxation to previous regulations.

“Students can be admitted to an M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work programmes by HEIs till 2025-26 academic session only,” the commission said.

In December last year, the UGC had warned students that MPhil is not a recognised degree but a few universities were inviting applications for the programme.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil (master of Philosophy) program. In This regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil degree is not a recognized degree. the Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D degree) Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil program”, the previous notification read.

“In this regard, it is informed that the UGC has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7th November 2022,” it added.

