UK Board Result 2019: UBSE 10th, 12th results declared, 80.13% pass class 12 and 76.43% pass Class 10

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the state board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12. The pass percentage for Class 12 is 80.13% and for Class 10 it is 76.43%.

Uttarakhand board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

A total of 2,74,817 students appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations and 1,24,867 appeared for class 12 examinations.

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the website of ubse.uk.gov.in at around 11am.

This year the evaluation process was delayed by 20 days as teachers were away on poll duty. Around 6,000 teachers were deployed across 30 evaluation centres. Examinations were conducted across 1,317 centres in the state, out of which 237 were identified as sensitive and 27 as highly-sensitive.

Some students said that the board exams this year were comparatively easier than last year. In 2018, the pass percentage was 74.57% for class 12 and 78.90% for class 10.

Bhavneshwari Bisht, a Class 12 student of a government school in Dehradun, who had Humanities stream and recently appeared for the board exam said, “Exams were easier this year compared to the question paper of last year. We were expecting tough questions but none of the questions were out of syllabus. Only the one mark questions for Political Science exam were a bit tricky.”

The secretary of the board had also inspected around 70 examination centres after which she said that students were overall happy with the question papers this year, especially with mathematics.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent in Dehradun.)

First Published: May 30, 2019 11:22 IST