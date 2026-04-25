UK board result 2026 toppers list: Akshat Gopal tops Class 10; Geetika Pant, Sushila Mendiratta top Class 12 exams

The results of Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) were announced on Saturday. Akshat Gopal, a student of MP Hindu Inter College, has topped the class 10 exams with 98.20 per cent (491/ 500 marks). Nishant Kothari of SVMICS Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi) and Bhumika of GB Pant GIC Khairna (Nainital) secured the second position, while Yogesh Joshi of Vivekananda VMIC, Mandalsera, Bageshwar has bagged the third rank. Shashank Purohit secured fourth place with 486 marks and 97.20 per cent.

RBSE 12th Result LIVE: The result will be out today at 10 am(Representational image)

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In Class 12, from Bageshwar and Sushila Mendiratta from Udham Singh Nagar have claimed the top spot scoring 98 per cent. (490/ 500 marks).

This year, a total of 92.10 percent of students have passed in Class 10. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 88.03 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 98.07 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 85.11 percent. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 81.93 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 88.09 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 85.11 percent. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 81.93 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 88.09 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At district level, Bageshwar delivered the best performance in the Class 12 results 2026, recording a pass percentage of 94.81 per cent, the highest in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At district level, Bageshwar delivered the best performance in the Class 12 results 2026, recording a pass percentage of 94.81 per cent, the highest in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Students can check their results on the following official and partner websites. Marksheet can also be downloaded from digilocker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students can check their results on the following official and partner websites. Marksheet can also be downloaded from digilocker. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.co.in/result, results.digilocker.gov.in, indiaresults.com (Class 10 & 12 result pages) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.co.in/result, results.digilocker.gov.in, indiaresults.com (Class 10 & 12 result pages) {{/usCountry}}

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The UBSE 10th and 12th exams commenced on February 21, 2026, and ended on March 20, 2026.

What do last year’s class 10 and 12 results show?

The 2025 UK board result results recorded a strong overall pass percentage of 90.77%, with female students leading at 93.25% compared to 88.20% for male students. Meanwhile, 83.23 per cent students passed in Class 12. Over pass percentage of boys is 80.10 per cent, whereas pass percentage of girls is 86.20 per cent.

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