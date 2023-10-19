UK's finest beats U.S. Ivies in global university rankings - Check out the list

While Ivy League institutions consistently dominate U.S.-based college rankings, a new global perspective reveals a different hierarchy of academic excellence. According to Times Higher Education's 2024 rankings of over 1,900 universities worldwide, the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom clinched the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, stealing the limelight from American Ivy League giants.

University of Oxford tops global rankings for eighth year, overshadowing American Ivy League schools.(REUTERS)

Times Higher Education employs five crucial metrics—teaching, research environment, research quality, industry innovations, and international outlook—to assess and rank universities on a global scale. Unlike the more U.S.-centric rankings that consider factors like financial aid and social atmosphere, these global rankings emphasize a school's academic rigour.

The United States may not claim the top position, but it does secure a strong presence in the upper echelons, with Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) leading the pack. These two institutions stand out with exceptional industry contribution scores, both earning a perfect 100, a testament to their commercial research and innovation capabilities. Companies frequently partner with these universities to conduct or fund research.

In contrast, Harvard and Princeton fall short in this regard, with respective scores of 84 and 95 for their industry reputation, highlighting the competitive landscape of American academia. Neither Ivy League institution manages to secure a perfect score in any of the categories.

Oxford University, however, emerges as the global champion, boasting high scores across the five key metrics. Particularly notable is its perfect score for the research environment, underscoring the institution's frequent, respected, and lucrative research contributions.

Here are the top 20 universities globally, according to Times Higher Education:

The University of Oxford — Oxford, United Kingdom

Stanford University — Stanford, California, United States

Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Boston, United States

Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

University of Cambridge — Cambridge, United Kingdom

Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey, United States

California Institute of Technology — Pasadena, California, United States

Imperial College London — London, United Kingdom

University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California, United States

Yale University — New Haven, Connecticut, United States

ETH Zurich — Zurich, Switzerland

Tsinghua University — Beijing, China

The University of Chicago — Chicago, United States

Peking University — Beijing, China

Johns Hopkins University — Baltimore, United States

University of Pennsylvania — Philadelphia, United States

Columbia University — New York, United States

University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, United States

National University of Singapore — Singapore

Cornell University — Ithaca, New York, United States

Times Higher Education employs 18 indicators across the five metric areas, with research quality and the teaching environment carrying the most significant weight. These indicators encompass a variety of factors, including research impact, teaching reputation, student-to-faculty ratios, and the international and innovative outlook of each university.

