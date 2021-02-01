IND USA
Union Budget 2021: Mission Poshan 2.0 launched to improve nutritional outcomes

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the Union Budget announced on Monday.

"To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, we will merge the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan and launch the Mission Poshan 2.0. We shall adopt an intensified strategy to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 aspirational districts," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Out of 24,435 crore allocated to the Women Child Development (WCD) Ministry, an amount of 20,105 crore has been assigned to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0.

Poshan 2.0 scheme in an umbrella scheme covering the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme For Adolescent Girls, National Creche Scheme).

