UP NMMS scholarship admit card 2024 out on entdata.co.in, direct link

UP NMMS Scholarship Exam Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship examination in Uttar Pradesh have been released. UP students who have applied for NMMS 2024 can go to the website entdate.co.in and download it. The direct link to download UP NMMS admit card 2023 has been provided below as well.

UP NMMS scholarship exam admit card 2024 out on entdata.co.in (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Download UP NMMS scholarship admit card.

Candidates are required to use registration ID and registered mobile numbers to download the document.

Candidates should have passed the Class 7 final examination with at least 55 per cent marks to download UP NMMS admit cards. A relaxation of 5 per cent in the marks of the qualifying examination has been given to SC and ST category candidates.

Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Sainik Schools, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear in the NMMS exam.

UP NMMS examination will be conducted on November 5, 2023. For more details, candidates/parents can visit the official website, entdata.co.in.

UP NMMS admit card 2024-25: How to download

Go to entdata.co.in. Open the ‘Click’ option given below the NMMS 2024-25. Open the admit card link, login by entering the asked details and download your NMMS exam admit card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!